WrestleMania 40 – aptly labelled WrestleMania XL – will feature a host of the biggest superstars in the universe, and British fans will defy the time difference to soak up every moment of the drama.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when WWE WrestleMania 2024 will go ahead in UK time.

When is WWE WrestleMania 2024?

WWE WrestleMania 2024 takes place in the early hours of Sunday 7th April and Monday 8th April 2024 in UK time.

What time is WWE WrestleMania 2024?

British fans will need to tune in at 1am UK time to catch all of the action live, spread across both days.

The WrestleMania will be shown live on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off PPV fee of £19.95.

This includes the full match card and can be streamed across a range of devices, from smartphones to tablets and laptops to smart TVs.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to the WWE Network from £9.99 per month and tune in for the whole event live as part of the package.

WWE WrestleMania 2024 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for WWE WrestleMania 2024. The nights for all events are yet to be confirmed.

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) v Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) v Drew McIntyre Singles – World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Iyo Sky (c) v Bayley – WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) v Becky Lynch – Women's World Championship

Gunther (c) v Gauntlet Match Winner – WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) v #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) v The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) v The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) v Two teams TBC – Six-Pack Ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

LA Knight v AJ Styles

Jey Uso v Jimmy Uso

Logan Paul (c) v Randy Orton v Kevin Owens – WWE United States Championship

