The company has headed north of the border to Canada for this one with an all-star cast in tow ready to bring huge storylines to the boil.

WWE returns with its first post-Royal Rumble PPV event as superstars enter the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

Roman Reigns faces Sami Zayn in one of the inevitable highlights of the night. They face off in a Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt.

The men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches will feature strong line-ups, including high-profile names such as Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Austin Theory, Natalya and Asuka.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 takes place on Saturday 18th February 2023, but British fans must wait until 1am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 19th February 2023 to tune in.

WWE Elimination Chamber TV channel

WWE Elimination Chamber will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office 2 for a one-off PPV fee of £14.95.

WWE Elimination Chamber live stream

Customers who sign up to purchase the BT Sport Box Office 2 pass can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 match card

Check out the full match schedule for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns v Sami Zayn

WWE United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Austin Theory v Seth Rollins v Johnny Gargano v Bronson Reed v Damian Priest v Montez Ford

Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Raquel Rodriguez v Asuka v Liv Morgan v Nikki Cross v Natalya v Carmella

Edge & Beth Phoenix v Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar v Bobby Lashley

