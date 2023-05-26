AEW Double or Nothing will go full steam ahead in Las Vegas this weekend with a stacked match card full of top talents and top-tier showdowns.

All Elite Wrestling is back with another pay-per-view main event as part of a bumper 2023 slate.

The AEW World Championship belt is on the line in a four-way match between MJF, Sammy Guevara, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Darby Allin.

MJF is the reigning champion and won't let go of his belt without a stern defence. He was scheduled to face the winner of the Four Pillars Tournament in April, but all three contenders in that mini-tournament will now step into the ring alongside MJF.

Fans across the world will be keen to see what AEW has to offer on the big stage with All In and All Out PPV shows coming up this year.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2023 on TV and live stream in the UK.

Read more: Best WWE wrestlers of all time | Best female WWE superstars 2023 | Best male WWE superstars 2023

When is AEW Double or Nothing 2023?

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 takes place on Sunday 28th May 2023, but UK fans will need to tune in at 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday morning.

AEW Double or Nothing TV channel

Fans can watch AEW Double or Nothing on DAZN. It is a designated PPV event.

You can tune in for the fight via a standard DAZN membership which costs just £9.99 per month for an annual subscription, plus a £16.99 one-off PPV fee.

AEW Double or Nothing live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 match card

Check out the match schedule (so far) for AEW Double or Nothing:

MJF v Darby Allin v Jungleboy Jack Perry v Sammy Guevara – AEW world title

FTR v Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethan – AEW tag team titles (Mark Briscoe, special referee)

Adam Cole v Chris Jericho – Unsanctioned match

Wardlow v Christian Cage TNT title in a ladder match

21 man Battle Royal – AEW International title

Blackpool Combat Club v The Elite – Anarchy in the Arena

Jamie Hayter v Toni Storm – AEW Women's title

Jade Cargill v Taya Valkyrie – TBS title

The Firm v The Hardy Party

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.