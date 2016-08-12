Premier League football: Hull City v Leicester City

11.30am Sky Sports 1 (kick-off 12.30pm)

Saturday 13th August

Watch the opening match of the Premier League 2016/17 season live on Sky Sports 1, online via the Sky Sports app and streaming service Sky Go.

Advertisement

Even without a Sky subscription, you can follow progress of the opening day of the season with Sky Sports Super Saturday, which will be available free to air for everyone via Freeview channel Pick (channel 11), and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Football highlights of all the matches from the opening day of the season will also be available on Match of the Day, starting at 10.30pm on BBC1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement