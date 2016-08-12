What time is the Premier League match between Hull City and Leicester City on TV?
Find out how to watch the opening game of the new season live on TV and online
Published: Friday, 12 August 2016 at 11:08 am
Premier League football: Hull City v Leicester City
11.30am Sky Sports 1 (kick-off 12.30pm)
Saturday 13th August
Watch the opening match of the Premier League 2016/17 season live on Sky Sports 1, online via the Sky Sports app and streaming service Sky Go.
Even without a Sky subscription, you can follow progress of the opening day of the season with Sky Sports Super Saturday, which will be available free to air for everyone via Freeview channel Pick (channel 11), and Sky Sports' YouTube channel.
Football highlights of all the matches from the opening day of the season will also be available on Match of the Day, starting at 10.30pm on BBC1.
