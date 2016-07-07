Sky Sports and BT Sport reveal first live Premier League 2016-17 TV fixtures
Find out when your team will be on TV as the first televised Premier League matches for Sky Sports and BT Sport are revealed
Sky Sports and BT Sport have announced the first live televised fixtures for the 2016 Premier League season.
Leicester City begin the defence of their title live on Sky Sports, while BT Sport have Pep Guardiola's first Premier League match in charge of Manchester City.
The season kicks off on Saturday 13 August. Check out the full list of fixtures below
Live Premier League matches on Sky Sports
August
Hull City v Leicester City, Sat 13 Aug, 12.30pm
Bournemouth v Manchester United, Sun 14 Aug, 1.30pm
Arsenal, v Liverpool, Sun 14 Aug, 4.00pm
Chelsea v West Ham United, Mon 15 Aug, 8.00pm
Manchester United v Southampton, Fri 19 Aug, 8.00pm
Stoke City v Manchester City, Sat 20 Aug, 12.30pm
Sunderland v Middlesbrough, Sun 21 Aug, 1.30pm
West Ham United v Bournemouth, Sun 21 Aug, 4.00pm
Tottenham Hotspur, v Liverpool, Sat 27 Aug, 12.30pm
West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough, Sun 28 Aug, 1.30pm
Manchester City v West Ham United, Sun 28 Aug, 4.00pm
September
Manchester United v Manchester City, Sat 10 Sept, 12.30pm
Swansea City v Chelsea, Sun 11 Sept, 4.00pm
Sunderland v Everton, Mon 12 Sept, 8.00pm
Chelsea v Liverpool, Fri 16 Sept, 8.00pm
Crystal Palace v Stoke City, Sun 18 Sept, 2.15pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland, Sun 18 Sept, 4.30pm
Manchester United v Leicester City, Sat 24 Sept, 12.30pm
West Ham United v Southampton, Sun 25 Sept, 4.00pm
Burnley v Watford, Mon 26 Sept, 8.00pm
Live Premier League matches on BT Sport
Manchester City v Sunderland, Sat 13 Aug, 5.30pm
Leicester City v Arsenal, Sat 20 Aug, 5.30pm
Hull City v Manchester United, Sat 27 Aug, 5.30pm
Liverpool v Leicester City, Sat 10 Sep, 5.30pm
Everton v Middlesbrough, Sat 17 Sep, 5.30pm
Watford v Manchester United, Sun 18 Sep, 12pm
Arsenal v Chelsea, Sat 24 Sep, 5.30pm