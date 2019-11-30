RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 4 of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 4

All times approximate. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Saturday 30th November

From 2:00pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) v Tian Pengfei (65)

Noppon Saengkham (32) v Anthony McGill (33)

Li Hang (41) v Xiao Guodong (24)

Hong Kong Marco Fu (56) v Kyren Wilson (9)

Ian Burns (101) v Michael Holt (37)

Stuart Bingham (12) v Martin Gould (53)

Matthew Stevens (43) v Ryan Day (22)

More like this

From 8:00pm

Daniel Wells (57) v Israel Eden Sharav (125)

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (21) v Zhao Xintong (44)

Anthony Hamilton (54) v James Cahill (119)

Robbie Williams (61) v Australia Neil Robertson (4)

Liam Highfield (59) v Mark Selby (6)

Mark Allen (7) v Jak Jones (71)

Scott Donaldson (26) v Ben Woollaston (39)

Barry Hawkins (10) v Alan McManus (55)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day's action for free on BBC1 from 1:15pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Check out our UK Championship snooker TV guide for exact timings and channel details.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.