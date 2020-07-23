Englishman Till sit fifth in the middleweight rankings and will hope to claw his way closer to a title fight if he can halt Whittaker in this one.

Elsewhere on the card, Maurico Rua and Antonio Rogerio Noguiera face off in a light heavyweight clash, while Alexander Gustafsson is back in action against Fabricio Werdum.

BT Sport have full rights for the event live on their platforms this Saturday evening, while ESPN+ will be showing all the action live in the US.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 174 fight card below for the event taking place at 11pm (UK time) on Saturday 25th July 2020.

UFC Fight Night 174 card

Main card

Robert Whittaker v Darren Till – Middleweight

Maurício Rua v Antônio Rogério Nogueira – Light Heavyweight

Fabrício Werdum v Alexander Gustafsson – Heavyweight

Carla Esparza v Marina Rodriguez – Women's Strawweight

Paul Craig v Gadzhimurad Antigulov – Light Heavyweight

Alex Oliveira v Peter Sobotta – Welterweight

Khamzat Chimaev v Rhys McKee – Welterweight

Preliminary Card

Francisco Trinaldo v Jai Herbert – Lightweight

Nicolas Dalby v Jesse Ronson – Welterweight

Tom Aspinall v Jake Collier – Heavyweight

Movsar Evloev v Mike Grundy – Featherweight

Tanner Boser v Raphael Pessoa – Heavyweight

Bethe Correia v Pannie Kianzad – Women's Bantamweight

Ramazan Emeev v Niklas Stolze – Welterweight

Nathaniel Wood v John Castañeda – Bantamweight

