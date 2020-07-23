UFC Fight Night 174 card – full schedule of confirmed fights including Whittaker v Till
Every confirmed fight taking place at UFC Fight Night 174 this weekend including Robert Whittaker v Darren Till.
Robert Whittaker and Darren Till headline a packed UFC Fight Night 174 card, the last to take place on UFC Fight Island.
Former middleweight champion Whittaker will be determined to rebuild his stock after a punishing defeat by Israel Adesanya last year.
Englishman Till sit fifth in the middleweight rankings and will hope to claw his way closer to a title fight if he can halt Whittaker in this one.
Elsewhere on the card, Maurico Rua and Antonio Rogerio Noguiera face off in a light heavyweight clash, while Alexander Gustafsson is back in action against Fabricio Werdum.
BT Sport have full rights for the event live on their platforms this Saturday evening, while ESPN+ will be showing all the action live in the US.
Check out the full UFC Fight Night 174 fight card below for the event taking place at 11pm (UK time) on Saturday 25th July 2020.
UFC Fight Night 174 card
Main card
- Robert Whittaker v Darren Till – Middleweight
- Maurício Rua v Antônio Rogério Nogueira – Light Heavyweight
- Fabrício Werdum v Alexander Gustafsson – Heavyweight
- Carla Esparza v Marina Rodriguez – Women's Strawweight
- Paul Craig v Gadzhimurad Antigulov – Light Heavyweight
- Alex Oliveira v Peter Sobotta – Welterweight
- Khamzat Chimaev v Rhys McKee – Welterweight
Preliminary Card
- Francisco Trinaldo v Jai Herbert – Lightweight
- Nicolas Dalby v Jesse Ronson – Welterweight
- Tom Aspinall v Jake Collier – Heavyweight
- Movsar Evloev v Mike Grundy – Featherweight
- Tanner Boser v Raphael Pessoa – Heavyweight
- Bethe Correia v Pannie Kianzad – Women's Bantamweight
- Ramazan Emeev v Niklas Stolze – Welterweight
- Nathaniel Wood v John Castañeda – Bantamweight
Check out the full how to watch UFC Fight Night 174 guide.