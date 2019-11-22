When is The Open 2020?

The Open will take place from Thursday 16th July 2020 until Sunday 19th July 2020.

Where is The Open 2020 course?

The tournament will take place at Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich, UK.

It will be the 15th Open Championship played at St George's.

More like this

How to watch and live stream The Open 2020 in the UK

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Open 2020 TV schedule

TBC

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

The Open 2020 highlights

Free-to-air highlights will be shown on BBC on each day of the tournament, while Sky Sports Golf will also bring highlights and round-ups throughout their live coverage.

Who won The Open 2019?

Shane Lowry triumphed last year, winning his first major by six shots.

Advertisement

The Republic of Ireland star was wildly celebrated by the crowd with the event taking place in Portrush, Northern Ireland.