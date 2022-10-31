The ATP Finals will take place in Turin in a couple of weeks' time, but first up it's time for the WTA Finals, which will see the eight highest-ranked players in the women's circuit battle it out for the title in Fort Worth, Texas.

It's been a very eventful year in the world of tennis – from high-profile retirements to new World Number Ones – but now the season is drawing to a close with the tour finals.

The clear favourite going into the tournament is World Number One Iga Świątek, with the 21-year-old Pole having dominated the tour this year, including winning two out of the four Grand Slams and going on an incredible 37-match winning streak – the longest in the 21st century.

But there are plenty of players who will pose tough challenges for Świątek, not least Tunisian star Ons Jabeur, who has herself enjoyed a very good campaign – finishing runner-up at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

Jabeur gets her tournament underway tonight against Aryna Sabalenka, following the tournament's first match between Jessica Pegula and Maria Sakkari.

RadioTimes.com brings you the WTA Finals 2022 order of play for today.

WTA Finals 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Monday 31st October

From 10pm

Jessica Pegula (USA) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)

From midnight

Ons Jabeur (TUN) v Aryna Sabalenka

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.