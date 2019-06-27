As ever, there will be surprises along the way, with a bristling array of talents in the chasing pack all hoping to break the dominance of the superstars.

Fans will be desperate to tune in for the main event, but how can you watch the action on TV and online?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Men's Singles Wimbledon final.

When is the Men's Singles Wimbledon final?

The Men's Singles Wimbledon final will take place on Sunday 14th July with the day of action starting from 2:00pm (UK time).

How to watch the Men's Singles Wimbledon final

Fans can tune in to watch the match for free on BBC1.

You can also live stream the showpiece event via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets so you never have to miss a moment.

Who won the Wimbledon final in 2018?

Novak Djokovic is the reigning Wimbledon champion after cruising to victory over Kevin Anderson on Centre Court.

The Serbian was the No 12 seed going into the tournament following a string of injuries, and recorded a 6-2 6-2 7-6 straight sets win over No 8 seed Anderson.

Djokovic overcame Nadal in the semi-finals following a gruelling encounter with the fifth set lasting 18 games as the Serbian star won 10-8.

Who will play the Men's Singles Wimbledon final in 2019?

There are several key contenders and a wildcard name in the mix for the Wimbledon title, according to John McEnroe.

The three-time Wimbledon champion offered his tips to RadioTimes.com in the guide below.

