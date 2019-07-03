Here are the male aces to watch out for in 2019, according to tennis legend John McEnroe...

Felix Auger-Aliassime

More like this

Nationality: Canadian

Age: 18

Best Wimbledon? Debut in 2019

I really like the look of this guy. There’ll come a time when the Big Three are no longer winning all the slams and the younger guys will step up. He looks capable of doing that

Novak Djokovic

Nationality: Serbian

Age: 32

Best Wimbledon? Champion (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018)

Novak is so efficient, and he’s really smart. He’s a year younger than Rafa, and he’s got more slams in him. He might even go past Rafa and Roger in career titles won.

Rafael Nadal

Getty Images

Nationality: Spanish

Age: 33

Best Wimbledon? Champion (2008, 2010)

With all the hustle and bustle he brings to the court, Rafa’s a bit like an updated version of Jimmy Connors. The way he plays has made all those injuries inevitable, but when he’s healthy he can beat anyone.

Alexander Zverev

Nationality: German

Age: 22

Best Wimbledon? Last 16 (2017)

He’s coached by Ivan Lendl and has had some significant victories. People have been talking for years about when he’s going to win a slam, but he’s been struggling to get over the hump. Now is the time to do it.

Roger Federer

Nationality: Swiss

Age: 37

Best Wimbledon? Champion (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017)

Roger is the most beautiful tennis player I’ve ever seen. For as long as he plays, he’ll have a chance of winning Wimbledon. In some ways he’s as good as ever, and in some ways he’s even better.

Advertisement

John McEnroe was talking to Simon Barnes