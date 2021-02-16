When does Serena Williams play next at the Australian Open?

Serena Williams is doing Serena Williams things in the Australian Open again, with just one two more matches standing in the way of a spectacular 24th Grand Slam.

The 39-year-old megastar is showing no signs of slowing down after defeating No.2 seed Simona Halep in relative comfort in the quarter-finals.

Williams has her eyes fixed on reaching 25 Slams before she retires, and there may be no better chance to add to her brimming trophy cabinet than right now Down Under.

Fans around the world will be determined to beat the time difference to catch a glimpse of their hero in action, but when is she next in action? And who is Williams playing in the Australian Open semi-finals?

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest details of Serena Williams’s next match and how to watch her play.

Plus, check out the Australian Open 2021 schedule today – including Order of Play, TV and live stream details.

When does Serena Williams play next?

Williams returns to action on Thursday 18th February 2021 for her Australian Open semi-final showdown, and what an encounter it promises to be.

She will face No.3 seed Naomi Osaka in a huge test of her physicality, endurance and skills.

An exact time is yet to be confirmed, but the encounter should take place at a not-ridiculous hour of the morning (UK time), likely to be screened in time for early-risers, as opposed to night owls.

Semi-finals: Naomi Osaka [3] v Serena Williams [10]

Serena Williams results – Australian Open 2021

First round: Win v Laura Siegemund [Unseeded] (6-1 6-1)

Second round: Win v Nina Stojanovic [Unseeded] (6-3 6-0)

Third round: Win v Anastasia Potapova [Unseeded] (7-6 6-2)

Fourth round: Win v Aryna Sabalenka [7] (6-4 2-6 6-4)

Quarter-finals: Win v Simona Halep [2] (6-3 6-3)

How to watch Serena Williams at the Australian Open

Eurosport will show exclusive live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Amazon Prime meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest tennis stars in the Australian Open.

Check out our how to watch the Australian Open 2021 guide for further details.