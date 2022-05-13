Rafael Nadal may be the King of Clay, but a pretender to the throne has emerged in the shape of Spanish compatriot Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

The French Open is approaching with the winds of change shunting the world's finest tennis players towards Roland-Garros – and there's a potential coronation of a new king to look forward to.

The 19-year-old sensation Alcaraz Garfia won the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open before withdrawing from this week's Italian Open in order to rest before Roland-Garros.

He defeated Nadal, world No.1 Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev on the way to the title in Madrid and is seen as a genuine threat to win his first Grand Slam in Paris.

In the women's game, 2020 champion and reigning world No.1 Iga Swiatek will hope to extend her dominance at the top of the rankings in her first Grand Slam event while sitting at the very summit.

British stars Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, Dan Evans and Cam Norrie are all expected to feature at the French Open with high hopes the latter two can go deep into the tournament. Murray and Raducanu are under pressure to make the most of opportunities in Grand Slams.

Fans around the world will be determined to see who rises to the occasion in Paris, and there are plenty of ways to soak up the drama in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2022?

The tournament main draw starts on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final of the men's event being played on Sunday 5th June 2022 with the women's event wrapping up the day before.

Qualifying for the event will take place between Monday 16th and Friday 20th May 2022.

How to watch and live stream French Open 2022 in the UK

Streaming giant discovery+ will boast the full range of Eurosport live coverage across the whole tournament. You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

Eurosport will also be showing the action live on their TV channels and it is also available via Amazon Prime Video with a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Is the French Open on ITV in 2022?

Eurosport signed a new five-year deal with the French Open to become the exclusive broadcaster of the tournament in the UK until at least 2026.

This means ITV's long-running free-to-air TV coverage is over. ITV had showcased live coverage of the Grand Slam tournament across their TV and digital platforms for the last decade.

French Open 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (2000)

Qualifiers: Monday 16th – Friday 20th May

First Round: Sunday 22nd – Tuesday 24th

Second Round: Wednesday 25th – Thursday 26th

Third Round: Friday 27th – Saturday 28th

Fourth Round: Sunday 29th – Monday 30th

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 31st May – Wednesday 1st June

Semi-finals: Thursday 2nd – Friday 3rd

Final: Sunday 5th

WTA Women's Singles (2000)

Qualifiers: Monday 16th – Friday 20th May

First Round: Sunday 22nd – Tuesday 24th

Second Round: Wednesday 25th – Thursday 26th

Third Round: Friday 27th – Saturday 28th

Fourth Round: Sunday 29th – Monday 30th

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 31st May – Wednesday 1st June

Semi-finals: Thursday 2nd – Friday 3rd

Final: Saturday 4th

Where is the French Open 2022 held?

The tournament is held at Stade Roland-Garros, Paris – a historic venue for tennis action, the pinnacle of the clay court game.

The facility was opened in 1928 and the tournament has been held there ever since.

It was named after Roland Garros, a French airman, engineer and World War I pilot, who completed the first solo flight across the Mediterranean Sea.

