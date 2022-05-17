A range of lesser-known stars from across the globe have convened in Paris for a shot at reaching the tournament itself, including several Brits.

The French Open qualifiers rage on this week as a cluster of outsiders battle for a place in the men's and women's singles main draws at Roland-Garros.

Liam Broady and Paul Jubb remain in the hunt for a place in the men's draw, while Katie Swan and Yuriko Miyazaki continue to fight to weave their way into the women's tournament.

Anticipation is growing around the world as the tournament draws nearer with plenty of attention being directed towards teenager Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, who won the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open. He defeated King of Clay Rafael Nadal and world No.1 Novak Djokovic in the latter.

In the women's game, world No.1 Iga Swiatek will extend her dominance over the rest of the pack if she goes beyond the quarter-finals in this year's tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the French Open 2022 order of play for today.

French Open 2022 schedule

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 17th May

All courts start 9am UK time.

Court 2

[31] Andrej MARTIN (SVK) v Luca NARDI (ITA)

Yuki NAITO (JPN) v Richel HOGENKAMP (NED)

Andrey KUZNETSOV v Ryan PENISTON (GBR)

[10] Viktoriya TOMOVA (BUL) v Katie SWAN (GBR)

Court 3

Salvatore CARUSO (ITA) v Andrea ARNABOLDI (ITA)

[31] Mirjam BJORKLUND (SWE) v Andrea LAZARO GARCIA (ESP)

[16] Laura PIGOSSI (BRA) v Nastasja SCHUNK (GER)

[26] Elias YMER (SWE) v Juan Pablo FICOVICH (ARG)

Court 4

Christopher EUBANKS (USA) v Paul JUBB (GBR)

[22] Coco VANDEWEGHE (USA) v Katharina GERLACH (GER)

[4] Feliciano LOPEZ (ESP) v Gian Marco MORONI (ITA)

[30] Daria SNIGUR (UKR) v Ipek OZ (TUR)

Court 5

[26] Ylena IN-ALBON (SUI) v Yuriko MIYAZAKI (GBR)

Zizou BERGS (BEL) v Jason JUNG (TPE)

Veronica CEPEDE ROYG (PAR) v Anastasia TIKHONOVA

Jesper DE JONG (NED) v Vit KOPRIVA (CZE)

[29] Kateryna BAINDL (UKR) v Oksana SELEKHMETEVA

Court 6

Despina PAPAMICHAIL (GRE) v Ysaline BONAVENTURE (BEL)

Marco TRUNGELLITI (ARG) v Antoine ESCOFFIER (FRA)

Hugo GRENIER (FRA) v Pavel KOTOV

Geoffrey BLANCANEAUX (FRA) v Mirza BASIC (BIH)

[23] Rebeka MASAROVA (ESP) v Olga DANILOVIC (SRB)

Court 7

[WC] Estelle CASCINO (FRA) v [WC] Selena JANICIJEVIC (FRA)

[11] Chun-Hsin TSENG (TPE) v [WC] Arthur CAZAUX (FRA)

[8] Ekaterine GORGODZE (GEO) v [WC] Lois BOISSON (FRA)

Alexander RITSCHARD (SUI) v [WC] Laurent LOKOLI (FRA)

Antoine HOANG (FRA) v Andrea VAVASSORI (ITA)

Court 8

[5] Irina BARA (ROU) v Jesika MALECKOVA (CZE)

Cedrik-Marcel STEBE (GER) v Kacper ZUK (POL)

Pedro CACHIN (ARG) v Sumit NAGAL (IND)

[29] Liam BROADY (GBR) v Renzo OLIVO (ARG)

Court 9

[12] Juan Pablo VARILLAS (PER) v Tung-Lin WU (TPE)

Lizette CABRERA (AUS) v [WC] Emeline DARTRON (FRA)

Susan BANDECCHI (SUI) v Ellen PEREZ (AUS)

Catherine MCNALLY (USA) v Fernanda CONTRERAS GOMEZ (MEX)

Thiago SEYBOTH WILD (BRA) v Bjorn FRATANGELO (USA)

Court 10

Tim VAN RIJTHOVEN (NED) v Emilio GOMEZ (ECU)

Katarina ZAVATSKA (UKR) v Lucrezia STEFANINI (ITA)

Yuichi SUGITA (JPN) v Camilo UGO CARABELLI (ARG)

[27] Lesley PATTINAMA KERKHOVE (NED) v Christina MCHALE (USA)

Elisabetta COCCIARETTO (ITA) v Arianne HARTONO (NED)

Court 11

[28] Yue YUAN (CHN) v Moyuka UCHIJIMA (JPN)

[22] Tomas BARRIOS VERA (CHI) v Jozef KOVALIK (SVK)

[15] Mihaela BUZARNESCU (ROU) v Xinyun HAN (CHN)

[14] Jack SOCK (USA) v Daniel MASUR (GER)

Victoria JIMENEZ KASINTSEVA (AND) v Carolina ALVES (BRA)

Court 12

Roman SAFIULLIN v Duje AJDUKOVIC (CRO)

[9] Rebecca MARINO (CAN) v Paula ORMAECHEA (ARG)

[1] Thiago MONTEIRO (BRA) v Tennys SANDGREN (USA)

Varvara FLINK v Marina MELNIKOVA

[7] Tamara KORPATSCH (GER) v [WC] Lucie NGUYEN TAN (FRA)

Court 13

Aliona BOLSOVA (ESP) v Kathinka VON DEICHMANN (LIE)

[12] Vitalia DIATCHENKO v Isabella SHINIKOVA (BUL)

[21] Ernesto ESCOBEDO (USA) v Evgeny DONSKOY

Simona WALTERT (SUI) v Hanna CHANG (USA)

[13] Stefan KOZLOV (USA) v Nino SERDARUSIC (CRO)

Court 14

[30] Philipp KOHLSCHREIBER (GER) v Enzo COUACAUD (FRA)

[17] Juan Manuel CERUNDOLO (ARG) v [WC] Luca VAN ASSCHE (FRA)

[WC] Oceane BABEL (FRA) v [WC] Alice RAME (FRA)

[5] Fernando VERDASCO (ESP) v Damir DZUMHUR (BIH)

Asia MUHAMMAD (USA) v Joanne ZUGER (SUI)

Court 15

[25] Nicolas JARRY (CHI) v Lukas LACKO (SVK)

Valentini GRAMMATIKOPOULOU (GRE) v Valeria SAVINYKH

[19] Jurij RODIONOV (AUT) v Maximilian MARTERER (GER)

