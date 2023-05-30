Rafael Nadal will miss the tournament for the first time since winning it on his maiden voyage back in 2005.

Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a sizzling start to 2023 and will hope to complete his ascent to the Spanish throne in the absence of the French Open's all-time master...

Alcaraz has launched himself up the ATP Rankings to become world No.1 and can solidify his status as the biggest name on the block with a landmark victory here.

The 20-year-old recorded a personal best at Roland-Garros by reaching the quarter-finals in 2022 before going on to win his maiden Grand Slam, the US Open, in the final major of the year.

Alcaraz is undoubtedly among the favourites to go all the way in Paris but will face stern competition from the likes of Novak Djokovic.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Carlos Alcaraz's next match on the ATP Tour.

When is Carlos Alcaraz playing at the French Open 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz's next match is against Taro Daniel (World No.97) in the second round of the French Open.

They will face each other on Wednesday 31st May 2023 at approximately TBCpm UK time.

Carlos Alcaraz results at French Open 2023

First round – Wednesday 31st May

[1] Carlos Alcaraz v Taro Daniel (from TBC)

First round – Monday 29th May

[1] Carlos Alcaraz 6-0 6-2 7-5 Flavio Cobolli

