Men's top dog Novak Djokovic enters the tournament as reigning champion, but will see his 2,000 points put on the line, while the pretender to the throne, Carlos Alcaraz, missed last year's Australian Open - meaning he has plenty to gain.

In the women's game, Iga Świątek wrestled back her No.1 status from Aryna Sabalenka at the end of 2023, but she boasts a slender lead of just 245 points, effectively one slip-up from sliding away from the summit.

However, the biggest news of all is that Rafael Nadal will make his grand comeback from injury 12 months after his last match, in the second round of the Australian Open 2023.

Nadal will retire following 2024, and will be determined to give a good account of himself during his farewell tour.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the Australian Open will begin in 2024.

When is the Australian Open 2024?

The Australian Open 2024 begins on Monday 14th January 2024.

The two-week tournament will draw to a close on Sunday 28th January 2024 with the men's singles final.

Australian Open qualifying takes place from Thursday 11th January 2024 and lasts until Saturday 13th January.

What is the Australian Open time difference to UK?

The Australian Open will be played in Melbourne, which is 11 hours ahead of the UK.

This means matches will be played from around midnight UK time and through the early hours of each morning, with the evening matches taking place over breakfast time in Britain.

Who will play at the Australian Open?

The entry list is yet to be confirmed, but we have a pretty good idea of who will feature at the first major of the year.

Both world No.1s are fit and ready to roll, while Rafael Nadal's return to the ATP Tour will be a major talking point.

Six British stars are guaranteed to feature across the men's and women's tournaments, including Andy Murray, though more may advance through the qualifying rounds.

Men's singles entry list

Top 10

Novak Djokovic (SRB) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Andrey Rublev (RUS) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Alexander Zverev (GER) Holger Rune (DEN) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Taylor Fritz (USA)

Plus: Rafael Nadal (ESP), Cam Norrie (GBR), Dan Evans (GBR), Andy Murray (GBR), Jack Draper (GBR).

Women's singles entry list

Top 10

Iga Świątek (POL) Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) Coco Gauff (USA) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Jessica Pegula (USA) Ons Jabeur (TUN) Markéta Vondroušová (CZE) Karolína Muchová (CZE) Maria Sakkari (GRE) Barbora Krejčíková (CZE)

Plus: Katie Boulter (GBR), Jodie Burrage (GBR).

