The second round may still be rumbling on, but Welsh home favourite Mark Williams is the big draw on Wednesday as he faces Anthony McGill in a terrific match-up this evening.

Reigning champion Robert Milkins remains in the competition as he seeks to defend his title.

Plenty of the big names remain in the quest for glory and will be in action throughout the course of the week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Welsh Open 2024.

Welsh Open 2024 schedule: Today's order of play

All UK time.

Wednesday 14th February

From 10am (BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer / Red Button)

R2: Andrew Higginson v Elliot Slessor

R2: Alfie Davies v Dominic Dale

R2: Marco Fu v Zak Surety

R2: Jordan Brown v Stan Moody

From 12:30pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)

R2: Kyren Wilson v Anthony Hamilton

R2: Joe O’Connor v Luca Brecel

R2: Wu Yize v Graeme Dott

R2: Ian Burns v Tom Ford

R2: Hossein Vafaei v Julien Leclercq

R2: Aaron Hill v Mark Selby

R2: Dylan Emery v Noppon Saengkham

R2: Zhang Anda v Jak Jones

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)

R3: Robbie Williams v Adam Duffy

R3: Mark Allen v Si Jiahui

R3: Anthony McGill v Mark Williams

R3: Matthew Selt v Duane Jones

R3: Robert Milkins v David Gilbert

R3: Jack Lisowski v Gary Wilson

R3: Ricky Walden v Neil Robertson

R3: Ryan Day v John Higgins

Thursday 15th February

From 12:30pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)

R3: TBC

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)

R4: TBC

Friday 16th February

From 12pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)

Quarter-finals: TBC

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)

Quarter-finals: TBC

Saturday 17th February

From 12:45pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

Semi-finals: TBC

From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

Semi-finals: TBC

Sunday 18th February

From 12:45pm and 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)

Final: TBC

How to watch Welsh Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Welsh Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 7pm on most days of the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Welsh Open.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

