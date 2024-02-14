Welsh Open snooker 2024 schedule: Order of play (Wednesday 14th February)
We bring you the full Welsh Open 2024 snooker schedule for today.
The Welsh Open is off to a strong start with many elite players weaving their way into the third round in Llandudno.
At the time of writing, Ding Junhui is the only seeded player to have been eliminated in the second round from the top half of the draw.
The second round may still be rumbling on, but Welsh home favourite Mark Williams is the big draw on Wednesday as he faces Anthony McGill in a terrific match-up this evening.
Reigning champion Robert Milkins remains in the competition as he seeks to defend his title.
Plenty of the big names remain in the quest for glory and will be in action throughout the course of the week.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Welsh Open 2024.
Welsh Open 2024 schedule: Today's order of play
All UK time.
Wednesday 14th February
From 10am (BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer / Red Button)
- R2: Andrew Higginson v Elliot Slessor
- R2: Alfie Davies v Dominic Dale
- R2: Marco Fu v Zak Surety
- R2: Jordan Brown v Stan Moody
From 12:30pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)
- R2: Kyren Wilson v Anthony Hamilton
- R2: Joe O’Connor v Luca Brecel
- R2: Wu Yize v Graeme Dott
- R2: Ian Burns v Tom Ford
- R2: Hossein Vafaei v Julien Leclercq
- R2: Aaron Hill v Mark Selby
- R2: Dylan Emery v Noppon Saengkham
- R2: Zhang Anda v Jak Jones
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)
- R3: Robbie Williams v Adam Duffy
- R3: Mark Allen v Si Jiahui
- R3: Anthony McGill v Mark Williams
- R3: Matthew Selt v Duane Jones
- R3: Robert Milkins v David Gilbert
- R3: Jack Lisowski v Gary Wilson
- R3: Ricky Walden v Neil Robertson
- R3: Ryan Day v John Higgins
Thursday 15th February
From 12:30pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)
- R3: TBC
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)
- R4: TBC
Friday 16th February
From 12pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)
- Quarter-finals: TBC
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport / BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer)
- Quarter-finals: TBC
Saturday 17th February
From 12:45pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- Semi-finals: TBC
From 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- Semi-finals: TBC
Sunday 18th February
From 12:45pm and 7pm (discovery+ / Eurosport)
- Final: TBC
How to watch Welsh Open 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Welsh Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+, with a range of options available to choose from.
Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 7pm on most days of the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week.
discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Welsh Open.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.
