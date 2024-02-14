Robert Milkins triumphed in the Welsh Open final last year. He defeated Shaun Murphy 9-7 in Llandudno.

Plenty of the finest snooker players around return to Wales for a shot at the crown, though Ronnie O'Sullivan will not feature after withdrawing from the tournament due to anxiety.

Fans across the nation will be excited to see how the top contenders fare in tournaments to come, with the path leading towards the World Snooker Championship in April.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Welsh Open 2024.

When is the Welsh Open 2024?

The Welsh Open 2024 starts on Monday 12th February 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 18th February 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch the Welsh Open 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Welsh Open will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+ as well as BBC platforms with a range of options available to choose from.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show all live coverage from 1pm and 7pm on most days of the tournament, with some morning sessions also broadcast during the opening stages and some fluctuations in timings throughout the week.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Welsh Open.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

BBC coverage will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two Wales, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website. Check out our full Welsh Open order of play for more specific TV details.

Welsh Open 2024 prize money

There's a healthy prize pot on offer for the Welsh Open. Here's the full rundown:

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,500

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

TOTAL: £427,000

