COVID wreaked havoc with plans for previous editions, but the tournament finally returns with its shortened six-red format, as the title suggests.

The Six-Red World Championship boasts a stellar array of talent on its return to the World Snooker Tour after a four-year absence.

Stephen Maguire is the reigning champion following his triumph over John Higgins in the 2019 final. Both Scots return this time around for a shot at glory.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has made the trip to Bangkok in a huge coup for organisers, while Judd Trump, Mark Williams and Stuart Bingham are among the line-up, which also features veteran stars Jimmy White and Ken Doherty.

Contenders will battle it out for a portion of the 11 million Thai baht prize pot, which equates to approximately £265,000. The winner will receive a £100,000 pay day.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Six-Red World Championship 2023.

When is Six-Red World Championship snooker 2023?

Six-Red World Championship snooker 2023 started on Monday 6th March 2023.

The tournament will run until Saturday 11th March when the final goes ahead.

How to watch Six-Red World Championship snooker 2023 on TV and live stream

You can stream the Six-Red World Championship live and on-demand on discovery+.

The discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

You can also add discovery+ Entertainment & Sport to your Amazon Prime Video account by signing up for the service as an add-on.

Six-Red World Championship snooker 2023 schedule

Check out our Six-Red World Championship schedule piece for a detailed run-through of this week's schedule.

All UK time.

Tuesday 7th March

From 4am

Group C

John Higgins v Poramin Danjirakul

Hossein Vafaei v Ken Doherty

Group E

Matthew Selt v Chris Wakelin

Robert Milkins v Dechawat Poomjaeng

From 6:30am

Group A

Stephen Maguire v Mink Nutcharut

Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda

Group G

Jordan Brown v Stuart Bingham

Mahmoud El Hareedy v Noppon Saengkham

From 9am

Group B

Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy White

Tom Ford v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Group D

Judd Trump v Kritsanut Lertsattayatthorn

Ricky Walden v Ma Hailong

From 11:30am

Group F

Mark Williams v Joe Perry

Andres Petrov v Sunny Akani

Group H

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jimmy Robertson

Stan Moody v James Wattana

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.