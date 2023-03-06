Reigning champion Stephen Maguire was dispatched 5-2 by Ding Junhui in the tournament opener on Monday, while John Higgins toppled Ken Doherty by the same scoreline in a tussle between two wily veterans.

The Six-Red World Championship is back with a stellar line-up of superstars locked in battle in Bangkok.

Judd Trump exploded into gear with a 5-0 white-wash of Ricky Walden in their encounter with more group matches to come on Tuesday.

The stellar line-up is led by Ronnie O'Sullivan, while Trump, Stuart Bingham and Mark Williams are all among the contenders at the start of the week.

Fans will be delighted to glimpse such huge names on the tour engage with the shorter format of the game in this non-ranking event.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Six-Red World Championship 2023 schedule and daily order of play.

Six-Red World Championship snooker 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Tuesday 7th March

From 4am

Group C

John Higgins v Poramin Danjirakul

Hossein Vafaei v Ken Doherty

Group E

Matthew Selt v Chris Wakelin

Robert Milkins v Dechawat Poomjaeng

From 6:30am

Group A

Stephen Maguire v Mink Nutcharut

Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda

Group G

Jordan Brown v Stuart Bingham

Mahmoud El Hareedy v Noppon Saengkham

From 9am

Group B

Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy White

Tom Ford v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Group D

Judd Trump v Kritsanut Lertsattayatthorn

Ricky Walden v Ma Hailong

From 11:30am

Group F

Mark Williams v Joe Perry

Andres Petrov v Sunny Akani

Group H

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jimmy Robertson

Stan Moody v James Wattana

Wednesday 8th March

From 4am

Group F

Mark Williams v Andres Petrov

Joe Perry v Sunny Akani

Group G

Jordan Brown v Mahmoud El Hareedy

Stuart Bingham v Noppon Saengkham

From 6:30am

Group D

Judd Trump v Ma Hailong

Ricky Walden v Kritsanut Lertsattayatthorn

Group H

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stan Moody

Jimmy Robertson v James Wattana

From 9am

Group B

Zhou Yuelong v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Tom Ford v Jimmy White

Group F

Mark Williams v Sunny Akani

Joe Perry v Andres Petrov

From 11:30am

Group E

Matthew Selt v Dechawat Poomjaeng

Robert Milkins v Chris Wakelin

Group H

Ronnie O'Sullivan v James Wattana

Jimmy Robertson v Stan Moody

Thursday 9th March

From 4am

Last 16

TBC

From 7am

Last 16

TBC

From 11:30am

Quarter-finals

TBC

Friday 10th March

From 8am

Semi-finals

TBC

From 11:30am

Semi-finals

TBC

Saturday 11th March

From 8am

Final

TBC

