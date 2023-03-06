Six-Red World Championship snooker 2023 schedule – Order of play (Tuesday 7th March)
We've rounded up the full Six-Red World Championship snooker 2023 schedule for Tuesday 7th March.
The Six-Red World Championship is back with a stellar line-up of superstars locked in battle in Bangkok.
Reigning champion Stephen Maguire was dispatched 5-2 by Ding Junhui in the tournament opener on Monday, while John Higgins toppled Ken Doherty by the same scoreline in a tussle between two wily veterans.
Judd Trump exploded into gear with a 5-0 white-wash of Ricky Walden in their encounter with more group matches to come on Tuesday.
The stellar line-up is led by Ronnie O'Sullivan, while Trump, Stuart Bingham and Mark Williams are all among the contenders at the start of the week.
Fans will be delighted to glimpse such huge names on the tour engage with the shorter format of the game in this non-ranking event.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Six-Red World Championship 2023 schedule and daily order of play.
Six-Red World Championship snooker 2023 schedule
All UK time.
Tuesday 7th March
From 4am
Group C
- John Higgins v Poramin Danjirakul
- Hossein Vafaei v Ken Doherty
Group E
- Matthew Selt v Chris Wakelin
- Robert Milkins v Dechawat Poomjaeng
From 6:30am
Group A
- Stephen Maguire v Mink Nutcharut
- Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda
Group G
- Jordan Brown v Stuart Bingham
- Mahmoud El Hareedy v Noppon Saengkham
From 9am
Group B
- Zhou Yuelong v Jimmy White
- Tom Ford v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Group D
- Judd Trump v Kritsanut Lertsattayatthorn
- Ricky Walden v Ma Hailong
From 11:30am
Group F
- Mark Williams v Joe Perry
- Andres Petrov v Sunny Akani
Group H
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jimmy Robertson
- Stan Moody v James Wattana
Wednesday 8th March
From 4am
Group F
- Mark Williams v Andres Petrov
- Joe Perry v Sunny Akani
Group G
- Jordan Brown v Mahmoud El Hareedy
- Stuart Bingham v Noppon Saengkham
From 6:30am
Group D
- Judd Trump v Ma Hailong
- Ricky Walden v Kritsanut Lertsattayatthorn
Group H
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stan Moody
- Jimmy Robertson v James Wattana
From 9am
Group B
- Zhou Yuelong v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Tom Ford v Jimmy White
Group F
- Mark Williams v Sunny Akani
- Joe Perry v Andres Petrov
From 11:30am
Group E
- Matthew Selt v Dechawat Poomjaeng
- Robert Milkins v Chris Wakelin
Group H
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v James Wattana
- Jimmy Robertson v Stan Moody
Thursday 9th March
From 4am
Last 16
TBC
From 7am
Last 16
TBC
From 11:30am
Quarter-finals
TBC
Friday 10th March
From 8am
Semi-finals
TBC
From 11:30am
Semi-finals
TBC
Saturday 11th March
From 8am
Final
TBC
