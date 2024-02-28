Championship League snooker 2024 schedule: Order of play today (Wednesday 28th February)
We bring you the Championship League 2024 snooker schedule.
The Championship League is drawing to a close, with the final regular group ready to play in Leicester this week.
Six places have been claimed in the Winners' Group, and now a pair of superstars will join the mix in a bid to gatecrash the party.
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jak Jones are listed to play in Group 7, alongside a cluster of those who have failed to advance from prior groups.
Judd Trump was initially listed to feature in Group 7, but has withdrawn from the event.
Kyren Wilson, who has featured in all six groups so far, finally qualified for the Winners' Group after defeating Pang Junxu in the final of Group 6.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Championship League 2024.
Read more: Best snooker players in the world | Best snooker players of all time
Championship League 2024 schedule: Order of play
All UK time.
Wednesday 28th February
From 11am (live on Matchroom.live)
Table 1
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Sam Craigie
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Elliot Slessor
Jak Jones v Elliot Slessor
Table 2
Pang Junxu v Jak Jones
Joe O'Connor v Jordan Brown
Joe O'Connor v Sam Craigie
From 4:30pm (live on Matchroom.live)
Table 1
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jak Jones
Jak Jones v Sam Craigie
Jordan Brown v Sam Craigie
Table 2
Pang Junxu v Jordan Brown
Pang Junxu v Elliot Slessor
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Joe O'Connor
Thursday 29th February
From 11am (live on Matchroom.live)
Group 7 – TBC
From 4:30pm (live on Matchroom.live)
Group 7 – TBC
How to watch Championship League 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of the Championship League will be extensively shown on Matchroom.live.
The action will be shown from 11am and 4:30pm each day.
You can access Matchroom.live online with a day pass for £1.99, monthly pass for £5.99 or an annual pass for £49.99.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.