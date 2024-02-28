Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jak Jones are listed to play in Group 7, alongside a cluster of those who have failed to advance from prior groups.

Judd Trump was initially listed to feature in Group 7, but has withdrawn from the event.

Kyren Wilson, who has featured in all six groups so far, finally qualified for the Winners' Group after defeating Pang Junxu in the final of Group 6.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Championship League 2024.

Championship League 2024 schedule: Order of play

All UK time.

Wednesday 28th February

From 11am (live on Matchroom.live)

Table 1

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Sam Craigie

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Elliot Slessor

Jak Jones v Elliot Slessor

Table 2

Pang Junxu v Jak Jones

Joe O'Connor v Jordan Brown

Joe O'Connor v Sam Craigie

From 4:30pm (live on Matchroom.live)

Table 1

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jak Jones

Jak Jones v Sam Craigie

Jordan Brown v Sam Craigie

Table 2

Pang Junxu v Jordan Brown

Pang Junxu v Elliot Slessor

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Joe O'Connor

Thursday 29th February

From 11am (live on Matchroom.live)

Group 7 – TBC

From 4:30pm (live on Matchroom.live)

Group 7 – TBC

How to watch Championship League 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the Championship League will be extensively shown on Matchroom.live.

The action will be shown from 11am and 4:30pm each day.

You can access Matchroom.live online with a day pass for £1.99, monthly pass for £5.99 or an annual pass for £49.99.

