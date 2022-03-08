Les Bleus are the only undefeated team in the competition with only Wales and England standing in their way of a first triumph since 2010.

France can take a large stride towards the Six Nations 2022 title with a victory over Wales in Cardiff this weekend.

Fabien Galthie's men have already dispatched Scotland and Ireland, arguably their two main rivals this year but he will be determined to avoid any slip-ups, particularly on the road.

Reigning champions Wales entered this tournament in a turbulent state with key injuries and absences harming their preparations.

They were demolished by Ireland in their opener but have performed admirably, in the circumstances, against Scotland and England, including a victory over the former.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v France on TV and online.

When is Wales v France on TV?

Wales v France will take place on Friday 12th March 2022.

Check out our Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Wales v France will kick off at 8pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v Ireland.

What TV channel is Wales v France on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on BBC from 7:30pm.

BBC have the rights to broadcast all of Wales's home matches.

How to live stream Wales v France online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Wales v France on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Wales v France team news

Wales: TBC

France: TBC

Wales v France odds

