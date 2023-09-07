What Wales lost under Wayne Pivac, which Warren Gatland had instilled in his 12-year tenure, was their unwavering fitness and effort in defence.

While often outmatched in terms of talent, the red wall was rarely breached easily. Gatland has entrusted a new generation with reconstructing that. The likes of Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake and Christ Tshiunza can further prove their essentialness to the side.

The Fijians have always brought dazzling and skilful offence to the table, but under Simon Raiwalui, their set-piece play has improved vastly in a short time.

They will smell blood in the water against a Welsh side still trying to find themselves. Another 'Tier 1' scalp, and it’ll be hard to deny that Fiji deserve to swim with the big sharks.

When is Wales v Fiji?

Wales v Fiji will take place on Sunday 10th September 2023.

The game takes place at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux.

What time is Wales v Fiji kick-off?

Wales v Fiji will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Fiji on?

Wales v Fiji will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v Fiji online

Wales v Fiji will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Wales v Fiji key player to watch

Dan Biggar (Wales)

A team’s leaders become even more crucial when the weight of pressure and expectation intensifies. The ever-vocal Dan Biggar will marshal the attack and defence, both with his on-field intelligence and his brashness.

Loud and confident, he’ll weaponise that underdog label and attempt to make sure everyone knows Wales still deserve a seat at the table.

Wales squad – team news

Liam Williams, Louis Rees Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, Sam Costelow, Rio Dyer

Fiji squad – team news

TBA

