Lose to Wales, without even a bonus point, and only Fiji slipping up against Georgia and Portugal can save Jones – and he’ll need slip-ups against both teams.

The Wallabies need to flip the script, beat Wales and deny them a bonus point, and it’ll be Wales with the guillotine hanging over their neck.

Wales hardly looked composed and cohesive against Portugal, and a litany of small mistakes and lineout errors did little to organise the team. It was good to see Gareth Anscombe back in a Wales shirt, but Dan Biggar will be favoured at 10 for a do-or-die match with Australia.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Australia on TV and online.

When is Wales v Australia?

Wales v Australia will take place on Sunday 24th September 2023.

The game takes place at OL Stadium, Lyon.

What time is Wales v Australia kick-off?

Wales v Australia will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Australia on?

Wales v Australia will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v Australia online

Wales v Australia will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Wales v Australia key player to watch

Adam Beard and Will Rowlands (Wales)

Will Rowlands. Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Australia were outclassed in all areas by Fiji bar one: the lineout. They won all of their own, and stole four of Fiji’s thanks to Richie Arnold and Nick Frost. Eddie Jones may have found the key area to beat Wales in.

That’s why the second-row pairing, likely Adam Beard and Will Rowlands, will be massively important for Wales. Both in winning their own lineouts, and sniping any of Australia’s.

Wales squad – team news

TBA

Australia squad – team news

TBA

