Wales topped their group with four wins from four in Pool C, while Argentina came second in Pool D with their sole loss being to England.

On form, Wales have been the better team, having won every game in mostly convincing fashion, aside from their intense tie against Fiji.

Argentina have won three on the bounce but had nervy moments against Samoa, and their final pool game against Japan was back and forth.

Regardless, it can often be futile judging a side’s knockout chances on their pool stage performances. Argentina have two of the world’s most dependable kickers in the form of Nicolás Sánchez and Emiliano Boffelli, and a backline sharp enough to break through Wales’ red wall.

Equally, Warren Gatland has fully entrenched the confidence and grit back into this Welsh side. If you had told Welsh fans that this group, who lost four of five Six Nations games this year and were beaten by Georgia last year, would be entering a World Cup quarter-final as favourites, they’d bite your hand off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Argentina on TV and online.

When is Wales v Argentina?

Wales v Argentina will take place on Saturday 14th October 2023.

The game takes place at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

What time is Wales v Argentina kick-off?

Wales v Argentina will kick off at 4pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Wales v Argentina on?

Wales v Argentina will be shown live on ITV1 from 3pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v Argentina online

Wales v Argentina will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Wales v Argentina key player to watch

Dan Biggar (Wales)

After Gareth Anscombe’s heroics against Australia and his consequent injury in the lead-up to the Georgia clash, Dan Biggar will retake the reins at fly-half. Biggar will be as vocal and as ruthless with his decision-making on the pitch as ever, and how he steers this Welsh side will be crucial.

Wales squad – team news

TBA

Argentina squad – team news

TBA

