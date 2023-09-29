Dominant wins over Romania and Scotland preceded that loss and have put South Africa in a strong position to finish second or claim the top spot, should Scotland stun Ireland in their final group game.

Tonga lost both of their games against Scotland and Ireland, and a match-up against South Africa means things don’t get any easier for the Pacific nation.

Their chances of making the knockout rounds are mathematically alive, but those chances are slim given they require a bonus point win over reigning champions South Africa.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v Tonga on TV and online.

When is South Africa v Tonga?

South Africa v Tonga will take place on Sunday 1st October 2023.

The game takes place at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

What time is South Africa v Tonga kick-off?

South Africa v Tonga will kick off at 8pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is South Africa v Tonga on?

South Africa v Tonga will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream South Africa v Tonga online

South Africa v Tonga will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

South Africa v Tonga key player to watch

South Africa's Handrè Pollard. Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Handrè Pollard (South Africa)

Manie Libbok is an incredibly talented fly-half, and is largely responsible for the Boks' attack moving as smoothly as it has been recently. His performance off the kicking tee, however, has drawn scrutiny.

His side’s loss to Ireland highlighted the brutally simple and boring fact that, sometimes, between two nations so closely matched, it comes down to who can better slot penalties and conversions.

It’s not as simple to say that if Libbok had kicked his goals then South Africa would have won, but they’d have certainly come closer to doing so.

With that in mind, Jacques Nienaber is ready to test Handrè Pollard after his recovery from a calf injury meant he initially couldn’t make the squad. The man who guided South Africa to glory in 2019 will take the 10 jersey against Tonga, and hopefully alleviate the Boks' kicking troubles.

South Africa squad – team news

TBA

Tonga squad – team news

TBA

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.