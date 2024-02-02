RadioTimes.com brings you all the details to know about how long Six Nations matches last.

How long is a rugby match?

A typical game lasts for 80 minutes on the clock.

While shorter than a football game in terms of match length, there are several factors that affect the length of a rugby game.

Each half of rugby lasts 40 minutes.

How long is half-time in a rugby match?

Rugby halves last 40 minutes and are separated by a half-time break that is around 15 minutes long.

The half-time break can last no longer than 15 minutes, giving players a chance to discuss tactics with their coaches and make tweaks.

Do Six Nations matches have stoppage time?

Unlike football, rugby matches don't have stoppage time.

In rugby, the referee will stop the clock during intervals in play, including TMO checks, injuries and substitutions.

This ensures the game is 80 minutes and loses no game time.

However, the referee does not blow the whistle when the clock hits 80 minutes. The game continues and full-time only comes once the ball goes into touch.

This gives the team with the ball when the clock hits 80 minutes a chance to finish their attacking chance.

According to World Rugby, a half ends when the ball becomes dead after time has expired unless:

A scrum, lineout or restart kick following a try or touchdown, awarded before time expired, has not been completed and the ball has not returned to open play. This includes when the scrum, lineout or restart kick is taken incorrectly.

The referee awards a free-kick or penalty.

A penalty is kicked into touch without the ball first being tapped and without the ball touching another player.

A try has been scored, in which case the referee allows time for the conversion to be taken.

Do Six Nations rugby games have extra time?

There is no extra time in Six Nations games. If the two teams are tied when the game finishes, the match is ruled as a draw, with each side receiving two points for a draw.

