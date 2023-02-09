The prop is back to full fitness following a hamstring injury and will replace WP Nel in the starting line-up. Nel drops to the bench at the expense of Simon Berghan.

Zander Fagerson returns to the Scotland team to face Wales in the second round of Six Nations 2023 fixtures.

There's still no room for Hamish Watson, who should be fit to return to the line-up soon, though the clash against Wales is too soon for his comeback.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Scotland team to face Wales.

Scotland team news v Wales – Six Nations 2023

Hogg, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White, Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Crosbie

Replacements: Brown, Bhati, Nel, Gray, Dempsey, Horne, Kinghorn, Harris

When is Scotland v Wales?

Scotland v Wales will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

The match will kick off at 4:45pm on BBC One.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

