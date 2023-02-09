Les Bleus recorded a tighter-than-hoped victory over Italy last weekend to get their title defence off to a winning start.

France have named an unchanged team to face Ireland in Week 2 of the Six Nations 2023.

The match-winning try was scored by replacement star Matthieu Jalibert, who will hope to make another big impact from the bench in this crucial showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the France team to face Ireland.

France team news v Ireland – Six Nations 2023

Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio; Flament, Willemse; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Lavault, Macalou, Le Garrec, Jalibert

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Ireland v France?

Ireland v France will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

The match will kick off at 2:15pm on ITV1.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Six Nations fixtures

Check out the Six Nations fixtures for each team with our guides below:

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.