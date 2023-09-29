With respect to Romania, who have conceded 158 points in their two matches, most are already looking ahead to Scotland’s clash with Ireland - which Townsend has described as a 'straight shootout' for the last eight.

Romania have already faced Ireland and South Africa, conceding 24 tries and scoring just one.

Following the Romanian performances against each of those elite opponents, you would expect Scotland to come away with another bonus point and put themselves in the optimal position for the Ireland decider next time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Romania on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Romania?

Scotland v Romania will take place on Saturday 30th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

What time is Scotland v Romania kick-off?

Scotland v Romania will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Romania on?

Scotland v Romania will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Scotland v Romania online

Scotland v Romania will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Scotland v Romania key player to watch

Scotland's Hamish Watson. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Hamish Watson (Scotland)

Watson has been Scotland’s premier 7 in recent years, and his work rate and determination has often been unparalleled. But the emergence of Rory Darge and a slew of injuries to Watson has altered his position in the Scotland hierarchy.

He’s one of just five Scots not to play in this World Cup as of yet, and you can be sure he’ll put all his energy into a dominant performance against Romania - and hopefully crack his way into the match day squad against Ireland.

Scotland squad – team news

TBA

Romania squad – team news

TBA

