Coach Gregor Townsend will be determined to record an upset, especially given Scotland overcame Italy 31-19 with relative ease on the opening weekend and would build a terrific launchpad with a victory here.

Ireland adapted well to the post-Andy Farrell era, as interim coach Simon Easterby guided his squad to a 27-22 victory over England.

Their class in the second half was evident, and the scoreline flattered their opponents.

Back-to-back wins over England and Scotland would place Ireland in pole position to retain their title, even at this early stage of the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Ireland on TV and online.

When is Scotland v Ireland?

Scotland v Ireland will take place on Sunday 9th February 2025.

The game takes place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland.

What time is Scotland v Ireland kick-off?

Scotland v Ireland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Scotland v Ireland on?

Scotland v Ireland will be shown live on BBC One from 2pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Scotland v Ireland online

Scotland v Ireland will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

