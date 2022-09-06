Reigning champions Leicester Tigers begin their title defence with a clash against Exeter Chiefs in front of the cameras and fans will hope for a strong signal of intent in their first outing.

Premiership Rugby returns for another huge season of drama in 2022/23 with a full slate of televised games ready for fans to savour as autumn approaches.

The action begins in Bristol as the Bears face last season's rock-bottom Bath as they each bid to get their season off to a strong start.

Last season's defeated finalists Saracens must wait until Round 2 for their first display on BT Sport as they face Harlequins in a rematch of last season's second versus third semi-final. Saracens blew away their opposition on the day.

Fans across the nation and beyond will be keen to sink their teeth into a fresh season of top tier rugby, and they have 26 rounds to do exactly that ahead of the grand final at Twickenham in May next year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch Premiership Rugby fixtures, including every game you can watch live in the UK and highlights.

What channel is the Premiership Rugby on in the UK?

BT Sport is back with the lion's share of TV rights to show Premiership Rugby games live in the UK.

They boast the rights to show 69 games per season across their TV channels until 2023/24, while all games are also broadcast through the BT Sport online player.

Check out the BT Sport website for the latest deals and explore how to sign up for its channels.

Alternatively, pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for just £25 to soak up a month's worth of games without requiring a lengthy contract.

ITV will shown seven live matches per season until 2024, while any games not picked up by either broadcaster can be viewed on PRTV Live – the official streaming platform of the league.

You can sign up to PRTV Live for £99.99 to watch every non-televised match across the whole season or £4.99 per match.

Premiership Rugby on TV 2022/23I

All UK time. BT Sport and ITV games only. All others live on PRTV Live.

Round 1

Friday 9th September

Bristol Bears v Bath (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 10th September

Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers (3pm) BT Sport 2

Sunday 11th September

Gloucester v Wasps (3pm) BT Sport 1

Round 2

Friday 16th September

Northampton Saints v London Irish (7:45pm)

Saturday 17th September

Harlequins v Saracens (3pm)

Sunday 18th September

Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (3pm)

Round 3

Friday 23rd September

Bath v Wasps (7:45pm)

Saturday 24th September

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers (3pm)

Sunday 25th September

Exeter Chiefs v Harlequins (3pm)

Round 4

Friday 30th September

Newcastle Falcons v Bristol Bears (7:45pm)

Saturday 1st October

Saracens v Leicester Tigers (3pm)

Sunday 2nd October

Harlequins v Northampton Saints (3pm)

Round 5

Friday 7th October

Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs (7:45pm)

Saturday 8th October

Bath v Gloucester (3pm)

Sunday 9th October

Wasps v Northampton Saints (3pm)

Round 6

Friday 14th October

Sale Sharks v London Irish (7:45pm)

Saturday 15th October

Gloucester v Bristol Bears (3pm)

Sunday 16th October

Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (3pm)

Round 7

Friday 21st October

London Irish v Gloucester (7:45pm)

Saturday 22nd October

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens (3pm)

Sunday 23rd October

Leicester Tigers v Wasps (3pm)

Round 8

Friday 28th October

Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs (7:45pm)

Saturday 29th October

Harlequins v London Irish (3pm)

Sunday 30th October

Saracens v Sale Sharks (3pm)

Round 9

Friday 4th November

Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs (7:45pm)

Saturday 5th November

Sale Sharks v Gloucester (1pm KO)

Round 10

Friday 11th November

Bath v Leicester Tigers (7:45pm)

Sunday 13th November

Saracens v Northampton Saints (3pm)

How to watch Premiership Rugby highlights 2022/23

In addition to their handful of live games this season, ITV boasts the rights to show Premiership Rugby highlights on TV.

You can find the highlights show on ITV and ITV4 on Sunday evenings after a round of matches, while BT Sport will also have their own highlights show covering the latest action.

