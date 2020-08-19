The action has restarted with Exeter Chiefs in pole position, but their claim to the title is far from rock-solid.

Bristol Bears have started well under lockdown circumstances, while Sale Sharks are firmly in the mix following an outstanding start to the campaign prior to the pause.

Just seven points separate second from sixth, while Saracens would have been sitting in second based on their season so far had they not been deducted 105 points due to a breach of salary cap rules.

BT Sport will bring you all the action in the coming weeks across their multitude of channels, with every game to be shown live in lieu of fans being able to attend in person.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Premiership Rugby games live on TV and how to watch them.

How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and live stream

Premiership Rugby games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Premiership Rugby fixtures on TV

All UK time. To be updated as more games are confirmed.

Round 15

Friday 21st August

Sale v Exeter (6pm) BT Sport 2

Wasps v Worcester (7:45pm) BT Sport Extra 3

Gloucester v Bristol (7:45pm) BT Sport Extra 2

Saturday 22nd August

Saracens v Harlequins (12:30pm) BT Sport Extra 2

London Irish v Northampton (2pm) BT Sport 3

Leicester v Bath (4:30pm) BT Sport 3

Round 16

Tuesday 25th August

Wasps v Sale (5:30pm) BT Sport 2

Bristol v Exeter (7:45pm) BT Sport 2

Wednesday 26th August

Saracens v Gloucester (6pm) BT Sport Extra 3

Leicester v London Irish (6pm) BT Sport Extra 2

Worcester v Harlequins (6pm) BT Sport Extra 4

Northampton v Bath (7:45pm) BT Sport 2

Round 17

Saturday 29th August

Sale v Bristol (3pm) BT Sport 2

Sunday 30th August

Harlequins v Northampton (2pm) BT Sport 1

Exeter v Worcester (3pm) BT Sport Extra 1

Gloucester v Leicester (4:30pm) BT Sport 1

Monday 31st August

London Irish v Saracens (1pm) BT Sport Extra 1

Bath v Wasps (3pm) BT Sport 1

Round 18

Friday 4th September

Worcester v Bristol (6pm)

Northampton v Exeter (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 5th September

Saracens v Wasps (12:30pm)

Harlequins v Bath (2pm) BT Sport 1

Leicester v Sale (3pm)

Gloucester v London Irish (4:30pm) BT Sport 1

Round 19

Tuesday 8th September

Bristol v Northampton (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Wednesday 9th September

Wasps v Leicester (5:30pm) BT Sport 1

Exeter v Gloucester (6pm)

London Irish v Harlequins (6pm)

Sale v Saracens (6pm)

Bath v Worcester (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Round 20

Sunday 13th September

Wasps v Bristol (12:30pm)

Leicester v Northampton (2pm) BT Sport 1

Sale v Bath (3pm)

London Irish v Worcester (3pm)

Saracens v Exeter (4:30pm) BT Sport 1

Monday 14th September

Gloucester v Harlequins (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Round 21

TBC

Bath v Gloucester

Bristol v Leicester

Exeter v London Irish

Harlequins v Wasps

Northampton v Sale

Worcester v Saracens

Round 22

Sunday 4th October

Gloucester v Northampton (3pm)

Leicester v Harlequins (3pm)

London Irish v Bristol (3pm)

Sale v Worcester (3pm)

Saracens v Bath (3pm)

Wasps v Exeter (3pm)

Semi-finals

Saturday 10th October

TBC v TBC

TBC v TBC

Final

Saturday 24th October

TBC v TBC

