Premiership Rugby is back in business with an intense end to the season in store, live on BT Sport
Premiership Rugby is back on track following the coronavirus lockdown with an intense slate of games to take fans all the way into October.
The 2019/20 season has been unlike any other, but the full slate of matches will be played, culminating in the grand final at Twickenham.
The action has restarted with Exeter Chiefs in pole position, but their claim to the title is far from rock-solid.
Bristol Bears have started well under lockdown circumstances, while Sale Sharks are firmly in the mix following an outstanding start to the campaign prior to the pause.
Just seven points separate second from sixth, while Saracens would have been sitting in second based on their season so far had they not been deducted 105 points due to a breach of salary cap rules.
BT Sport will bring you all the action in the coming weeks across their multitude of channels, with every game to be shown live in lieu of fans being able to attend in person.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Premiership Rugby games live on TV and how to watch them.
How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and live stream
Premiership Rugby games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
Premiership Rugby fixtures on TV
All UK time. To be updated as more games are confirmed.
Round 15
Friday 21st August
Sale v Exeter (6pm) BT Sport 2
Wasps v Worcester (7:45pm) BT Sport Extra 3
Gloucester v Bristol (7:45pm) BT Sport Extra 2
Saturday 22nd August
Saracens v Harlequins (12:30pm) BT Sport Extra 2
London Irish v Northampton (2pm) BT Sport 3
Leicester v Bath (4:30pm) BT Sport 3
Round 16
Tuesday 25th August
Wasps v Sale (5:30pm) BT Sport 2
Bristol v Exeter (7:45pm) BT Sport 2
Wednesday 26th August
Saracens v Gloucester (6pm) BT Sport Extra 3
Leicester v London Irish (6pm) BT Sport Extra 2
Worcester v Harlequins (6pm) BT Sport Extra 4
Northampton v Bath (7:45pm) BT Sport 2
Round 17
Saturday 29th August
Sale v Bristol (3pm) BT Sport 2
Sunday 30th August
Harlequins v Northampton (2pm) BT Sport 1
Exeter v Worcester (3pm) BT Sport Extra 1
Gloucester v Leicester (4:30pm) BT Sport 1
Monday 31st August
London Irish v Saracens (1pm) BT Sport Extra 1
Bath v Wasps (3pm) BT Sport 1
Round 18
Friday 4th September
Worcester v Bristol (6pm)
Northampton v Exeter (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Saturday 5th September
Saracens v Wasps (12:30pm)
Harlequins v Bath (2pm) BT Sport 1
Leicester v Sale (3pm)
Gloucester v London Irish (4:30pm) BT Sport 1
Round 19
Tuesday 8th September
Bristol v Northampton (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Wednesday 9th September
Wasps v Leicester (5:30pm) BT Sport 1
Exeter v Gloucester (6pm)
London Irish v Harlequins (6pm)
Sale v Saracens (6pm)
Bath v Worcester (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Round 20
Sunday 13th September
Wasps v Bristol (12:30pm)
Leicester v Northampton (2pm) BT Sport 1
Sale v Bath (3pm)
London Irish v Worcester (3pm)
Saracens v Exeter (4:30pm) BT Sport 1
Monday 14th September
Gloucester v Harlequins (7:45pm) BT Sport 1
Round 21
TBC
Bath v Gloucester
Bristol v Leicester
Exeter v London Irish
Harlequins v Wasps
Northampton v Sale
Worcester v Saracens
Round 22
Sunday 4th October
Gloucester v Northampton (3pm)
Leicester v Harlequins (3pm)
London Irish v Bristol (3pm)
Sale v Worcester (3pm)
Saracens v Bath (3pm)
Wasps v Exeter (3pm)
Semi-finals
Saturday 10th October
TBC v TBC
TBC v TBC
Final
Saturday 24th October
TBC v TBC
