The last four World Cups have been won by these two sides, and the winner this weekend will be the first nation to win the trophy four times.

The biggest news in the lead-up to the clash concerns South Africa’s hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who has been cleared to play following an investigation into allegations made by Tom Curry that he was racially abused by Mbonambi during the semi-final with England.

Governing body World Rugby ruled that there was "insufficient evidence" Mbonambi used an alleged racial slur and said the case is "closed unless additional evidence comes to light".

Mbonambi is South Africa’s only specialist hooker after Malcolm Marx’s injury, so losing him would have been incredibly damaging to the Boks’ chances against New Zealand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final on TV and online.

When is New Zealand v South Africa?

New Zealand v South Africa will take place on Saturday 28th October 2023.

The game takes place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time is New Zealand v South Africa kick-off?

New Zealand v South Africa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is New Zealand v South Africa on?

New Zealand v South Africa will be shown live on ITV1 from 7pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream New Zealand v South Africa online

New Zealand v South Africa will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

New Zealand v South Africa key player to watch

Handrè Pollard (South Africa)

Much has been made of Springboks fly-half Manie Libbok’s ills off the kicking tee so far this World Cup, but that discussion took another turn during the South Africa – England semi-final when Libbok was given the hook by the South African coaching team roughly 30 minutes into the game.

His replacement, Handrè Pollard, managed to give his side some much-needed structure and provide the winning penalty kick – which reiterated how crucial a high percentage kicker really is. Pollard is going to be vital to keep the Springboks in control against an All Blacks side flying with confidence.

New Zealand squad – team news

TBC

South Africa squad – team news

Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert Kolisi (capt), du Toit, Vermeulen, de Klerk, Pollard, Kolbe, de Allende, Kriel, Arendse, Willemse

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Nyakane, Kleyn, Snyman, Smith, Wiese, Le Roux

