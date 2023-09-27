Japan kept pace with England and were even a point behind on the scoreboard up until the 56th minute, where a try from Courtney Lawes opened the floodgates for England to seal victory.

Samoa, despite losing to Argentina and conceding a ninth minute try, denied them any more tries in the following 71 minutes.

Regardless, they were unable to fire any shots of their own, and will need their attack to be in fine form against Japan, who’ve become well known for their swashbuckling approach to the game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Japan v Samoa on TV and online.

When is Japan v Samoa?

Japan v Samoa will take place on Thursday 28th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade de Toulouse.

What time is Japan v Samoa kick-off?

Japan v Samoa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Japan v Samoa on?

Japan v Samoa will be shown live on ITV4 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Japan v Samoa online

Japan v Samoa will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Japan v Samoa key player to watch

Samoa's Theo McFarland. Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Theo McFarland (Samoa)

Both sides have the attacking talent in their backline to bust and break through a hole, and between two sides similar in level, it’ll likely come down to whoever’s pack bests the other. The set-piece battle will be key.

Japan lost a few lineouts against England and had some stolen. The imperious Theo McFarland, a former basketball player, may have plenty of chances to pinch some of Japan’s ball and give his side a much-needed advantage.

Japan squad – team news

Lomano Lemeki, Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Jone Naikabula, Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare, Kazuki Himeno (c), Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch, Amato Fakatava, Jack Cornelsen, Jiwon Gu, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki

Replacements: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa, Naoto Saito, Seungsin Lee, Tomoki Osada

Samoa squad – team news

Duncan Paia'aua, Ed Fidow, Tumua Manu, Alai D'Angelo Leuila, Ben Lam, Christian Leali'ifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Sa Jordan Taufua, Fritz Lee, Taleni Junior Agaese Seu, Theo McFarland, Chris Vui (c), Paul Alo-Emile, Seilala Lam, James Lay

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Michael Alaalatoa, Steven Luatua, Alamanda Motuga, Melani Matavao, Neria Fomai, Danny Toala

