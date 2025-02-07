Should Warren Gatland's side lose here, they would extend their losing streak to 14 consecutive games, a run dating back to 2023, and they'd be staring down another wooden spoon and three more likely defeats before the competition ends.

Italy showed good spirit against Scotland in their opening encounter but were unable to sustain a fightback to clinch a famous win.

However, on their home turf, with a raucous crowd behind them, Italy know they have a chance to establish themselves above Wales in the current world rugby order.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Wales on TV and online.

Read more: Six Nations TV schedule | Six Nations fixtures and results | Six Nations this weekend | Six Nations radio coverage | Six Nations presenters, pundits and commentators

When is Italy v Wales?

Italy v Wales will take place on Saturday 8th February 2025.

The game takes place at Stadio Olympico in Rome, Italy.

What time is Italy v Wales kick-off?

Italy v Wales will kick off at 2:15pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Italy v Wales on?

Italy v Wales will be shown live on ITV1 from 1:30pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Italy v Wales online

Italy v Wales will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Read more Six Nations features...

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.