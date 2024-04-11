If they can continue that against Wales, then they’ll be a dangerous outfit this weekend.

But there’s something to be said for the emotional factor Wales may enter the fray with. After the pain of losing in Cardiff to Scotland was followed up by a huge loss to England, Ioan Cunningham’s side are going to be completely charged and desperate for their first win of the tournament.

The Welsh hammered Ireland in 2023, and even beat them on Irish soil in 2022, but have now lost five games in a row in all competitions - and may be ripe for the taking, if head coach Scott Bemand can smooth out the negatives in Ireland’s performances so far.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Wales on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Wales?

Ireland v Wales will take place on Saturday 13th April 2024.

The game takes place at Musgrave Park in Cork, Ireland.

What time is Ireland v Wales kick-off?

Ireland v Wales will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Ireland v Wales on?

Ireland v Wales will not be shown live on any of the traditional BBC TV channels, though it will be broadcast for free online.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms, though not all on terrestrial TV.

How to live stream Ireland v Wales online

Ireland v Wales will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

Ireland v Wales prediction

It should be a tight game. But one with plenty to play for - and hopefully plenty of tension.

If Ireland can keep Wales’ powerful frontline carriers from getting near their try line, then they’ll do well, as well as not allowing Wales to control the territorial battle.

With home advantage, the favour leans to Ireland - just.

Prediction: Ireland win

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.