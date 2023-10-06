It’s a clash where seemingly complex and unlikely permutations can suddenly become very real.

The future of both sides at this tournament rests in the balance in this game. Should Scotland beat the Irish, they’ll need to deny them a bonus point to ensure smooth qualification. And if Ireland get even two points from Scotland, they’ll guarantee top spot.

It is hard, however, to see how Scotland can get the win here, such is the strength of his Ireland side – the world’s No.1 side and reigning Grand Slam champions.

But confidence in the Scotland camp will be high after two strong performances in the lead up to this clash, with the likes of Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn and Finn Russell in good form.

Andy Farrell’s near strength side will miss Robbie Henshaw, but with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose likely at centre they’ll match Scotland’s midfield well.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Scotland?

Ireland v Scotland will take place on Saturday 7th October 2023.

The game takes place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time is Ireland v Scotland kick-off?

Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 8pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Scotland on?

Ireland v Scotland will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v Scotland online

Ireland v Scotland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Ireland v Scotland key player to watch

Ali Price (Scotland)

If Scotland are to win with a bonus point, beating Ireland at the ruck with speed and precision will be key. It’s up to Ali Price to ensure his side’s ball is quick and doesn’t hesitate when the ball is there to be used.

Quick ruck speed has become a key part of Ireland’s success, and the Scots will have to imitate that to get the better of their backline.

Ireland squad – team news

TBA

Scotland squad – team news

TBA

