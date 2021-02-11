What channel is Ireland v France on? Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, team news

Ireland face the daunting task of shutting down tournament favourites France as Six Nations fixtures continue this weekend.

Their task has been made even tougher after Peter O’Mahony was slapped with a three-game ban for dangerous play during the defeat to Wales.

O’Mahony led with his forearm into Tomas Francis’ face in the 14th-minute of the opening clash, and his dismissal led to a 21-16 loss against a lacklustre Wales side.

France will be licking their lips following England’s opening round defeat and will hope to build momentum in their push for a Grand Slam.

They defeated Italy 50-10 in a cruise-control victory last time out but will hope to be just as convincing against improved opponents in the shape of Ireland.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v France Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is Ireland v France?

Ireland v France will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 14th February 2021.

What channel is Ireland v France?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 2:15pm.

How to live stream Ireland v France

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Ireland v France on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Ireland v France odds

Ireland v France team news

Ireland:

France: 12pm – Friday 12th February

Ireland v France prediction

Ireland showed signs of life against Wales, though their defeat can not be placed solely on O’Mahoney’s conscience. They had opportunities to win that encounter and failed to take them.

That adds up to a mixed bag for the Irish going into this one. Solid performances count for little without a win at the end of them.

France did a professional job on Italy and head to Dublin as favourites to seize a victory and further their cause to claim the Six Nations crown.

Prediction: France win

