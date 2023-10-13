France won all of their group games, including against the All Blacks. The Boks’ sole loss was a tense affair against Ireland, one they likely could have won had Manie Libbok’s kicking been on point.

France are the tournament’s second joint highest try scorers and have made the third most clean breaks, going into this tie as slight favourites. But their physical dominance is near unparalleled and will be a tough test for even South Africa’s pack.

Mostly, they’ll be imbued by the return of Antoine Dupont, who was sidelined for three weeks with a broken cheekbone. His performance, as always, will be key.

South Africa, by their own world class standards, have perhaps struggled slightly – with a focus particularly on Libbok and Handrè Pollard’s respective qualities at fly-half.

But it was just four years ago they that were beaten by New Zealand in Japan, only to convincingly win the entire tournament. Many of their players will be used to this pressure and will thrive on it, and have the grit to grind out a win over the French.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v South Africa on TV and online.

When is France v South Africa?

France v South Africa will take place on Sunday 15th October 2023.

The game takes place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time is France v South Africa kick-off?

France v South Africa will kick off at 8pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v South Africa on?

France v South Africa will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v South Africa online

France v South Africa will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

France v South Africa key player to watch

Antoine Dupont (France)

An obvious choice, but rarely the wrong one. So much of what France do runs through Dupont. Even when he’s off the ball, he’s constantly moving into threatening positions and popping up out of nowhere. His speed, instinct, physicality and pure offensive brilliance will be vital.

France squad – team news

TBA

South Africa squad – team news

TBA

