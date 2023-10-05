The host nation have named a strong squad, with the obvious exclusion of captain Antoine Dupont due to injury.

Despite Italy’s heavy defeat to New Zealand, Fabien Galthié is clearly not underestimating their Six Nations colleagues - and his near full-strength side reflects that.

At nine and 10 are the Bordeaux pairing of Maxime Lucu, who replaces Dupont, and Matthieu Jalibert. Galthié has described Lucu as a 'ninth forward' and was quick to mention how important his playing relationship with Jalibert will be.

Italy have changed their entire front row for this clash after the All Blacks demolished their scrum, knowing that without any improvement on their set-pieces they’ll find little luck against France.

But they’ll perhaps find confidence from their Six Nations clash in Rome with the World Cup hosts earlier this year, where France only edged them 24-29 after a tough test.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Italy on TV and online.

When is France v Italy?

France v Italy will take place on Friday 6th October 2023.

The game takes place at Parc OL in Lyon.

What time is France v Italy kick-off?

France v Italy will kick off at 8pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v Italy on?

France v Italy will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v Italy online

France v Italy will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

France v Italy key player to watch

Grégory Alldritt (France)

No.8 Grégory Alldritt returns to the matchday squad for the first time since the opening match win over the All Blacks.

The powerful forward, who won this year’s European player of the year due to his efforts with La Rochelle, is a key component in Galthié’s pack, and perhaps the most important player in the squad behind Dupont.

France squad – team news

Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarrey; Jalibert, Lucu; Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio, Woki, Flament, Jelonch, Ollivon (capt), Alldritt.

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Cros, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet.

Italy squad – team news

Capuozzo; Bruno, Brex, Garbisi, Ioane; Allan, Varney; Ferrari, Faiva, Ceccarelli, N Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro (capt), L Cannone.

Replacements: Manfredi, Zani, Riccioni, Sisi, Zuliani, Fusco, Morisi, Pani.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.