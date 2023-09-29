Five points from either Georgia or Portugal will see them through, and you’d back them to get bonus point wins from both games, let alone just one. Georgia, meanwhile, have just two points after drawing with Portugal, a match they very nearly lost.

While that may be the likely outcome, Fiji know they cannot underestimate Georgia. Simon Raiwalui will be aware of how tenacious Georgia can be. After all, it hasn’t even been a year since they beat Wales in Cardiff.

Given that, the Lelos will fancy themselves to pull off another upset and potentially add a bit more chaos to Pool C.

Even so, it’s hard to see the Fijians dropping the ball now. A close defeat to Wales and a win over Australia will have battle-hardened an already talented squad, and Raiwalui will make sure they keep their eyes on the prize.

When is Fiji v Georgia?

Fiji v Georgia will take place on Saturday 30th September 2023.

The game takes place at Stade de Bordeaux.

What time is Fiji v Georgia kick-off?

Fiji v Georgia will kick off at 4:45pm.

What TV channel is Fiji v Georgia on?

Fiji v Georgia will be shown live on ITV1 from 4:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream Fiji v Georgia online

Fiji v Georgia will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Fiji v Georgia key player to watch

Fiji's Waisea Nayacalevu. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Waisea Nayacalevu (Fiji)

Outside of Simon Raiwalui, it’ll be up to centre and captain Waisea Nayacalevu to keep his colleagues focused on victory against Georgia. He’s led his side tremendously so far, and continues to be an integral part of both the attack and defence.

Fiji squad – team news

TBA

Georgia squad – team news

TBA

