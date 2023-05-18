This is the Warriors' first ever European final, and only the second appearance in this particular showpiece game by a Scottish team.

Glasgow Warriors and Toulon will lock horns in the EPCR Challenge Cup final this week with a new maiden champion to be crowned.

Edinburgh Rugby were defeated runners-up in the 2015 edition of the match, now Glasgow will hope to go one step further and claim the title.

However, they enter the match as narrow underdogs against Toulon but in a game of such magnitude for both teams, anything is possible.

Toulon sit eighth in the French Top 14 but boast plenty of pedigree in this competition with four appearances in the final between 2010 and, most recently, 2022. However, on each occasion, Toulon have been felled. They will hope for fifth time lucky here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Glasgow Warriors v Toulon on TV and online.

When is Glasgow Warriors v Toulon?

Glasgow Warriors and Toulon will take place on Friday 19th May 2023.

What time is kick-off?

Glasgow Warriors and Toulon will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Glasgow Warriors v Toulon?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Glasgow Warriors v Toulon online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Glasgow Warriors v Toulon odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for the men's match:

Glasgow Warriors (15/8) Toulon (4/9)*

For all the latest sports odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.