The match marked Marlie Packer’s 100th cap, and featured an incredible attacking display from full-back Ellie Kildunne.

Wales will be eager to put up a fight with England after a disappointing loss to Scotland. Wales' back-up kicker Lleucu George missed a 79th-minute conversion.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham had made the now-contentious decision to take off regular goal-kicker Keira Bevan for debutant Sian Jones in the 73rd minute, which has naturally raised questions on social media.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Wales on TV and online.

When is England v Wales?

England v Wales will take place on Saturday 30th March 2024.

The game takes place at Ashton Gate in Bristol, England.

What time is England v Wales kick-off?

England v Wales will kick off at 4:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Wales on?

England v Wales will be shown live on BBC Two.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

How to live stream England v Wales online

England v Wales will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

England v Wales prediction

Wales will be hungry and won’t need any help to get motivated for a clash with the Grand Slam champions, but England are England - and this side are still head and shoulders above the rest of the tournament, with France in second.

Wales will put up a fight, but with home advantage, it won’t be a surprise if England pile the points on the visitors.

Prediction: ENGLAND WIN

