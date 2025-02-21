Now England have got a trip to Ireland and visit from France out of the way, with six points to show for it, they'll be determined to keep collecting wins in the hope reigning champions Ireland slip up before the end.

They cannot afford to approach Scotland lightly, however. The Tartan Army have relished four consecutive victories over their southern neighbours, and will fancy their chances of extended that run.

Coach Gregor Townsend will also aim to position his men well for any slip-ups from the tournament favourites with just two rounds of games to play after this one, against the expected wooden spoon rivals Italy and Wales.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Scotland on TV and online.

When is England v Scotland?

England v Scotland will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2025.

The game takes place at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom.

What time is England v Scotland kick-off?

England v Scotland will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Scotland on?

England v Scotland will be shown live on ITV1 from 4pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v Scotland online

England v Scotland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

