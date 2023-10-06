Since Owen Farrell re-entered contention once his suspension concluded, much of the conversation has turned to how Borthwick will use his captain alongside, or instead of, George Ford. It’s expected that the duo will reprise their 10-12 axis that was used often under Eddie Jones – Ford at 10 and Farrell at 12.

It’s likely that Manu Tuilagi takes up the No.13 jersey against his country of birth, with Joe Marchant being the backline player squeezed out as a result of Farrell’s return.

Samoa have lost consecutive games to Argentina and Japan since their win over Chile in their opening pool game. Winger Ben Lam is a big miss for Manu Samoa after receiving a red card against Japan, and they will pin much of their hope on second-row Theo McFarland, who plays for Saracens.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Samoa on TV and online.

When is England v Samoa?

England v Samoa will take place on Saturday 7th October 2023.

The game takes place at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq.

What time is England v Samoa kick-off?

England v Samoa will kick off at 4:45pm.

Check out the Rugby World Cup TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Samoa on?

England v Samoa will be shown live on ITV1 from 4:15pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v Samoa online

England v Samoa will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

England v Samoa key player to watch

Theo McFarland (Samoa)

In his short time at Saracens, and as a professional rugby player, McFarland has become one of the world’s best second-rows, and the Saracens players in England’s squad will know the threat he poses to England’s hopes of a flawless pool run.

Outside of that, he is undoubtedly Samoa’s most important player, and a key part of stopping England at the set-piece.

England squad – team news

TBA

Samoa squad – team news

TBA

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.