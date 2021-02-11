What channel is England v Italy on? Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, team news

England will be determined to get their Six Nations campaign back on course when they face Italy in the second batch of Six Nations fixtures this weekend.

Advertisement

Eddie Jones’ men endured a shock 11-6 defeat to Scotland last time out at Twickenham, immediately denting their hopes of defending the crown.

It was the first Scottish victory over their rivals south of the border in 38 years, and Jones must now return to the drawing board.

Italy suffered a heavy 50-10 defeat to new favourites France in Rome last weekend.

Franco Smith’s side have failed to win a Six Nations encounter since an away win over Scotland in the 2015 edition of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Italy Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is England v Italy?

England v Italy will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 13th February 2021.

Check out our comprehensive guide for the full list of Six Nations fixtures live on TV.

What channel is England v Italy?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 1:30pm.

How to live stream England v Italy

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Italy on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

England v Italy odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England -36 (1/1) Draw (16/1) Italy +36 (1/1)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

England v Italy team news

England: Daly, Watson, Slade, Farrell, May, Ford, Youngs, M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Ewels, Earl, Willis, Robson, Malins.

Italy: 3pm – Thursday 11th February

England v Italy prediction

England are not out of the running after one game, let’s be clear about that, but they cannot afford another slip-up.

Jones has spoken about how England “tried to do too many things” against Scotland, despite not having adequate time in training camp to perfectly execute their new ideas.

If England can go back to basics, their raw talent cold be enough to claw back into contention, starting with a routine win over Italy.

Prediction: England win

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Six Nations fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.