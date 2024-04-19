They can take a step closer to a potential Grand Slam decider with France if they both win this weekend, having recorded three successive wins each.

England are without hooker Amy Cokayne, who had only just returned, after she received a red card against Scotland and as such is banned for the Ireland clash.

Ireland will be eager to spoil that party, however. Scott Bemand’s side are riding high after a number of good performances resulted in a dominant victory over Wales in round three, scoring five tries in a 36-5 bonus-point victory in Cork.

More like this

They’re the team who have improved the most over the three rounds so far, upping their intensity and aggression, which will be key if they’re to drag England down.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ireland on TV and online.

When is England v Ireland?

England v Ireland will take place on Saturday 20th April 2024.

The game takes place at Twickenham Stadium, London.

What time is England v Ireland kick-off?

England v Ireland will kick off at 2:15pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is England v Ireland on?

England v Ireland will be shown live on BBC Two.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

How to live stream England v Ireland online

England v Ireland will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

England v Ireland prediction

It would be wholly exciting for the competition for Ireland to spoil England’s Twickenham party, but the likelihood of that outcome is unlikely.

The Red Roses have secured three straight bonus point wins so far, and they’ll be incredibly amped to get a fourth in front of a raucous Twickenham crowd.

Prediction: England win

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.