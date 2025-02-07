Coach Steve Borthwick's men started the game well, but couldn't stop the rising green tide in the second half.

A defeat to France would convert this tournament from an outside title charge to a damage limitation job for England.

France opened the Six Nations in imperious form as they destroyed Wales 43-0 in Paris.

Antoine Dupont ran the show, while wings Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey picked up a pair of tries each as the rout unfurled.

However, Romain Ntamack is suspended for the England clash following a red card in the 71st minute of the Wales game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France on TV and online.

When is England v France?

England v France will take place on Saturday 8th February 2025.

The game takes place at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom.

What time is England v France kick-off?

England v France will kick off at 4:45pm.

What TV channel is England v France on?

England v France will be shown live on ITV1 from 4:15pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v France online

England v France will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

