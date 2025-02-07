What channel is England v France Six Nations 2025 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch England v France in a Six Nations 2025 match, including TV details and more.
England's fixture list becomes no less daunting this weekend as they host France at Twickenham.
The English were well-beaten by Ireland in Dublin on the opening weekend, despite a late flurry to snatch a bonus point in a 27-22 loss.
Coach Steve Borthwick's men started the game well, but couldn't stop the rising green tide in the second half.
A defeat to France would convert this tournament from an outside title charge to a damage limitation job for England.
France opened the Six Nations in imperious form as they destroyed Wales 43-0 in Paris.
Antoine Dupont ran the show, while wings Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey picked up a pair of tries each as the rout unfurled.
However, Romain Ntamack is suspended for the England clash following a red card in the 71st minute of the Wales game.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France on TV and online.
When is England v France?
England v France will take place on Saturday 8th February 2025.
The game takes place at Twickenham in London, United Kingdom.
What time is England v France kick-off?
England v France will kick off at 4:45pm.
Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.
What TV channel is England v France on?
England v France will be shown live on ITV1 from 4:15pm.
Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.
Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.
How to live stream England v France online
England v France will be live streamed on ITVX for free.
Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.
