Michael Cheika’s Pumas will be eager not only to avenge their loss to England, but to leave France with a bang after a 44-6 loss to New Zealand took the wind out of their sails.

Borthwick and co will want to finish their tournament with a bronze medal, but this also represents a chance for him to ring the changes and give some players another start in a World Cup match. The likes of Henry Arundell, who we last saw scoring five tries against Chile, could definitely end the tournament on a high against Argentina. Marcus Smith, Jack Walker and Theo Dan are all young players who will gain a lot from a final World Cup appearance this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Argentina in the Rugby World Cup 2023 third-place play-off on TV and online.

When is England v Argentina?

England v Argentina will take place on Friday 27th October 2023.

The game takes place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time is England v Argentina kick-off?

England v Argentina will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is England v Argentina on?

England v Argentina will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:30pm.

Rugby World Cup experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across ITV platforms.

How to live stream England v Argentina online

England v Argentina will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

England v Argentina key player to watch

Courtney Lawes (England)

Sadly, the 'bronze final' won't mark the final England match of Courtney Lawes, who is calling time on his international career once the World Cup is over, as he has not been included in the squad, but it would be remiss of us not to make special mention of the 34-year-old.

Lawes will receive well-deserved plaudits from players, fans and pundits after his decorated career, with over 100 caps for England and appearances as a British & Irish Lion.

England squad – team news

Smith, Steward, Marchant, Tuilagi, Arundell, Farrell (capt), Youngs, Genge, Dan, Stuart, Itoje, Chessum, Curry, Underhill, Earl

Replacements: George, Rodd, Cole, Ribbans, Ludlam, Care, Ford, Lawrence

Argentina squad – team news

Mallia, Boffelli, Cinti, De la Fuente, M Carreras, S Carreras, Cubelli, Gallo, Montoya (capt), Kodela, Pagadizabal, Rubiolo, Gonzalez, Kremer, Isa

Replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Alemanno, Bruni, Velez, Sanchez, Moroni

